Michael Steven Woods, 39 of Cedartown, was arrested this week after reports said he attacked a woman in Silver Creek.

Reports said that Woods repeatedly hit the woman in the face and body before slamming her head into the center console of a vehicle. Reports added that Woods then proceeded to drive off of the roadway and onto a yard on Old Rockmart Road.

Reports went on to say that the victim suffered bruising to her left eye and red marks to her side and back.

Woods is charged with battery and criminal trespass.