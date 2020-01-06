Cedartown police have arrested the parents of an 11 month-old child that was found dead on December 23rd. Jimmy Phillip Beck, 29, and Karalyn Brynne Lonergan, 26, were both charged with cruelty to children-negligently causing excessive physical pain and contributing to the deprivation of a child resulting in serious injury .

State child welfare officials were also called into the case due to other children living with the couple.

PREVIOUS

An investigation is ongoing after the death of a baby in Polk County.

Reports said that the baby’s parents found the child on December 23rd.

Responders were called out to a home on Adamson Road and when they arrived they found the 11 month-old child unresponsive on the couch.

Reports added that the mother and father stated that they went to sleep around 5 am that morning and woke up in the afternoon to find the child not breathing.

The baby was pronounced dead around 3 pm.

The child was found pale and with red blotches over the face and body with rigor mortis set in.

The body was transported to the GBI crime lab.