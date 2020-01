Damian Christopher Ingram, 27 of Cedar Bluff, was arrested in Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he gave a 13 year-old child marijuana before forcing her to have sex with him.

Reports added that the child was physically injured in the rape.

The incident occurred on January 3 of this year at a home on Stevens Street.

Ingram is charged with strong arm rape, aggravated child molestation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and probation violation.