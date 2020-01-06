A man stated he was smoking a cigarette outside his front porch on Mac Johnson Road near Cartersville Thursday night, when he was shot at.

He stated a black Nissan Car was driving really slow, when an unknown male yelled “Happy New Year ****** *****” and fired four shots.

The hood of one of the victim’s vehicles had a bullet hole in it, a bullet had struck his other vehicle, and two more bullet holes were found in two bedroom windows on the upper floor of the residence.

Four bullet casings were located on Mac Johnson Road.

The case is under investigation.

From WBHF radio