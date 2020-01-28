Calhoun High School has named Nic Hann as its new head volleyball coach.

Hann, who has been the head coach at Coosa for the past seven years, led the Eagles to two Elite 8’s (14,15), state runner up (16) and back to back to back state championships (17,18,19).

In seven years as head coach, Hann has had six players sign volleyball scholarships to play at the collegiate level.

In 2018, Hann was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 list.

Brock Holley, Calhoun City Schools’ Athletic Director, said, “Coach Hann brings a high-quality skill set to the classroom and the volleyball court. He is a proven winner and is highly motivated in all areas. We look forward to Coach Hann continuing to grow our volleyball program as one of the best in the state”.