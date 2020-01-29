The Rome Community HeART Project, presented by the Rome Area Council for the Arts (RACA) and Redmond Regional Medical Center (Redmond), will expand this year to include an event at The DeSoto Theatre, in addition to the seventh-annual public art display.

RACA, Redmond and The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation are collaborating to present “Movie Night with Heart” on February 13, 2020. Tickets to the event are $25 and will include a pre-show reception at 7 p.m. featuring bite-sized desserts and cocktails, followed by an 8 p.m. showing of Rob Reiner’s “When Harry Met Sally” on the DeSoto’s new large screen. Tickets are available online at RomeArts.org.

The Rome Community HeART Project is the result of a collaboration between RACA and Redmond to bring a public, community art project to Rome with a message of heart health awareness. The annual public art display is featured during the month of February in recognition of National Heart Health Month. The movie event is an expansion of that collaboration.

“Every year, we look at how the project can grow to benefit the community even more,” said Andrea Pitts, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Redmond Regional Medical Center. “Collaborating with the DeSoto Theatre Foundation is a natural fit for the Rome Community HeART Project’s vision of a healthier community through the arts.”

The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation has completed numerous preservation and renovation projects in recent years. One of the newest additions to the theatre enhances the ability to bring movies back to the DeSoto. With the addition of a new screen and projector, the DeSoto Theatre is now able to provide a modern movie-going experience in its historic setting.

“Our goal is to highlight the arts and the positive impact they have on our community,” said Ali Booker, Executive Director of the Rome Area Council for the Arts. “This event provides yet another opportunity for our community to come out and experience the arts at the fabulous DeSoto Theatre.”

“When Harry Met Sally” is a classic romantic comedy that many people have not seen on the big screen since its 1989 debut. In honor of National Heart Month, RACA, Redmond, and the DeSoto Theatre will present this classic that defined the “rom-com” genre. At the 7 p.m. reception, guests will enjoy desserts and signature, movie-themed cocktails. The movie will begin at 8 p.m. Guests are reminded that this film is rated “R” for mature themes and is not for children.

About the Rome Area Council for the Arts

The Rome Area Council for the Arts (RACA) is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit community arts organization that was founded in 1976. RACA’s Mission is to enrich the Greater Rome Community through the unifying and compelling power of the arts. RACA fulfills its Mission by providing advocacy for area artists and arts organizations and by supporting a dynamic community-based arts environment through arts programming, education, promotion, and community outreach. To learn more about RACA or to support the organization through donation or membership, please visit www.romearts.org or email [email protected].

About Redmond Regional Medical Center

Redmond Regional Medical Center is a 230 bed facility, serving as a regional referral source for all of northwest Georgia and parts of Alabama. Redmond offers a full array of inpatient and outpatient programs, many of which are unique to the northwest Georgia region. As an Accredited Chest Pain Center with PCI, Redmond provides a full service cardiology product line and is nationally recognized as a top cardiac care center. In addition to the Gold Seal of Approval®, Redmond has also earned eight disease specific certifications from The Joint Commission for outstanding care in the areas of cardiology, stroke, orthopedic surgery, spinal surgery, and vascular surgery. Other areas of excellence include emergency care, oncology, and inpatient rehabilitation. For additional information on Redmond Regional Medical Center, visit www.RedmondRegional.com.

About The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation

The Historic DeSoto Theater Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2008 to secure the future of the iconic 1929 theatre in downtown Rome. The Foundation is committed to preserving the tradition and legacy that is the Jewel of Broad Street. It is the mission of the Foundation to usher the movie house that introduced Rome to “talkies,” into the age of “selfies” and social media. In 2019, the DeSoto Theatre celebrated 90 years of downtown entertainment. It is the only theatre left in downtown Rome’s once thriving arts district. For more information about the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation, visit www.TheDesoto.org.