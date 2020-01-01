Brittany Rhiannon Mincey, age 30, of Calhoun, passed away Sunday morning December 29th at Gordon Hospital.

Brittany was born April 14, 1989 in Whitfield County, daughter of Don Mincey and Cindy Brooks Mincey. She was a member of the Heritage Baptist Church and a 2007 graduate of Calhoun High School. Brittany was an avid Georgia Tech Fan. Her life was an inspiration which raised tens of thousands of dollars for “The Brittany Foundation” the “Ride for a Miracle” and the “Teddy Bears for Christmas”.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Randolph and Norma Mincey and Ola Mae Brooks.

Survivors include her parents; Don and Cindy Mincey, one sister; Brandi Mincey Homs and her husband Josh, one brother; Derrick S. Mincey and his wife Chantal. Her grandfather; Roscoe Brooks. Nieces and nephews; Jacob, Kendall and Carter Homs, Andrew Mincey, Trinity Mincey, Stephaine Tuttle, Dalayna Mincey, Dalylah Mincey, and Kylah Tuttle. Her special pet-companion; Lily also survives.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday January 1st at 2pm from the Heritage Baptist Church with Rev. Shane Parrott and Dr. Stephen Pearson officiating. Burial will follow in Fain Cemetery with Josh Homs, Derrick Mincey, Randy Mincey, Jacob Homs, Steve Williams, and David Bryant serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving will include; Danny Hensley, Chris Ramos, Danny Goswick and Harold Stanley these men are asked to meet at the church at 12:45pm Wednesday.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 4 until 8pm at the funeral home. Brittany will lie in state at the church Wednesday from 1pm until the funeral hour all motorcyclist are ask to be at the funeral home by 12 noon Wednesday to escort Brittany to the church.

All other guest may wear Georgia Tech colors or motor-cycle attire.

In lieu of flowers guest are invited to bring new stuffed animals for donation to Brittany’s Bears.