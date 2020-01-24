Betty Jean Crider Keener, age 86, of Rome passed away January 21, 2020 at a local hospital.

Betty Jean was born on March 22, 1933 in Rome GA., to the late James Hammond Crider and Lois Louise Owens. She was preceded in death by her husband Steve Carnes; and sister: Barbara Ann Hall.

Survivors include her daughters: Janet D. Keener, and Renee Keener; grandchildren: Cameron S. Elliott, Baylie E. Elliott, Logan S. Elliott, and Blakleigh A. Elliott; brothers: James (Brenda) Crider, of Rome, Larry Crider, Oklahoma; Neal Crider, and Gary Crider, of Alabama.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Dr. Billy Rabern officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service hour on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes on the life of Mrs. Keener

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.