Allen Lynn Headrick, age 67, of Rome passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020 at a Chattanooga healthcare facility.

Allen was born October 25, 1952 in Knoxville Tennessee to the late Samuel Headrick and Erma Robinson Headrick. Mr. Headrick was an avid Tennessee Volunteers Fan. He loved gardening and being outdoors. Allen was a member of Calhoun Ave. Baptist Church and was on the board of trustees at the church. Allen was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Bill Headrick, Bob Headrick, and Sam Headrick; sister: Norma Mills.

Survivors include wife: Wanda Headrick; sons: Ben Headrick, of Rome, Brian Headrick, and Brad (Michelle) Headrick, of Tennessee; grandson: Emory Headrick; sister: Barbara Bias.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday January 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Barry McCullough, Rev. Clinton Green, and Craig Roland officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery; Centre AL. on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Phillip Schrock, Johnny Scoggins, Greg Headrick, Ted Mills, Joe Cook, and Butch Headrick; Honorary pallbearers include: Shawn Dempsey, Jerry Massey, Ed Wooten, Duane Bias, John Headrick, and Marselino Miller.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes on the life of Allen Headrick.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.