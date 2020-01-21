AdventHealth Gordon has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in health care. The award signifies that AdventHealth Gordon is in the top 8 percent of 4,814 U.S. hospitals for patient safety.

Health care has made significant strides in patient safety in recent years. Hospital-acquired conditions declined 21 percent from 2010 to 2015, resulting in 125,000 fewer patient deaths according to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Hospital-acquired conditions are conditions that a patient develops while in the hospital being treated for something else.

“Very few hospitals can say they are the safest in the country, and by identifying those who are, the Women’s Choice Award is helping the female consumer identify the hospitals in her area that are dedicated to creating the safest patient experience,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “This recognition is critical for women as they make 80 percent of health care decisions and need to know they are putting themselves—and their family members—in safe hands.”

The methodology used to select AdventHealth Gordon as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety is unique in that it evaluates 11 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) measures of infections and complications, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s health care preferences. It is the only award recognizing excellence in patient safety based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

To receive the award, hospitals must also use an Inpatient Safe Surgery Checklist to assess effective communication and safe practices during three perioperative periods: prior to administration of anesthesia; prior to skin incision; and prior to the patient leaving the operating room or procedural area.

AdventHealth Gordon is one of 379 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient safety in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.

“We are proud to be a top hospital for patient safety,” said Pete Weber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “Continuously striving to make our patients and community feel safe is extremely important to us.”

For more information about the America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, please visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/best-hospitals/