2019 was a successful year for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jeff Shaver said, major crimes decreased and no murders occurred during the year. “It is great news that major crimes were down in the County. I am grateful that we did not work a murder case in 2019.”

Chief Deputy Josh Summerford said, “deputies were busy patrolling and working to suppress crime across the County.” A total of 469,095 miles were driven on patrol throughout the year.

During 2019, deputies and investigators arrested 601 individuals, served 913 warrants and served 1,979 civil papers. Correctional officers processed 2,067 bookings into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Sheriff Shaver said, “I contribute this success to the diligent work of our professional personnel. We’ve worked to be more proactive in crime suppression.”

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office also works closely with federal law enforcement agencies to reduce crime by charging dangerous drug and firearms offenders through the Federal court system.