Ten Floyd County schools beat the odds in 2019, performing better than statistically expected on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI).

The CCRPI is Georgia’s statewide accountability system. It measures schools and school districts on a 100-point scale based on multiple indicators of performance. Beating the Odds (BTO) is a statistical analysis that compares a school’s actual performance on the CCRPI with the performance of schools with similar characteristics across the state. Characteristics include the school’s size, grade cluster, student mobility, and student demographics including race/ethnicity, disability, English learners, and poverty. Schools that perform higher than similar schools are considered “Beating the Odds.” It is important to note that schools that “Beat the Odds” may still have low CCRPI scores and/or gaps in performance. View the full list of Floyd County School’s 2019 CCRPI scores here.

“I am very proud of our teachers, students, and administrators. Being a ‘Governor’s Office of Student Achievement Beating the Odds School’ is a great accomplishment,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Wilson. “Our staff is working hard to continue to improve student growth and student achievement in each of our schools. We are moving the bar in Floyd County Schools with a focus on student success through knowing, valuing, and inspiring every child. We have a great deal of which to be proud, but the best is yet to come!”

The Floyd County schools that are designated in 2019 as having “beat the odds” are:

Armuchee Elementary

Armuchee Middle

Garden Lakes Elementary

Glenwood Primary

Johnson Elementary

Model Elementary

Model Middle

Pepperell Elementary

Pepperell Middle

Pepperell Primary

To view the full Beating the Odds analysis, visit the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement website here.