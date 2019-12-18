On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, The GBI Gang Task Force and multiple law enforcement agencies descended upon two criminal street gang’s weapons and drug caches in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, Georgia. Participating agencies included ICE Homeland Security Investigations, Gwinnett Metro Task Force, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Atlanta Police Department (K-9 Unit), Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and Gwinnett County Fire and EMS.

A six-month investigation resulted in the arrest of Jorge Omar Rosales, age 31, of Los Angeles, California (associated with Southside 13 criminal street gang) and Damion Raye Martinez, age 27, of Wichita Falls, Texas (associated with Malditos criminal street gang). Both individuals are longtime residents of Lawrenceville, Georgia and are validated members of the international criminal street gang known as Sureños (“Sur 13”). Malditos 13 and Southside 13 are subsets of the Sureños.

Agents executed two search warrants in Gwinnett County and seized an arsenal of firearms including a .223 rifle, handguns, an Uzi pistol, a sawed-off shotgun, and 100 round drum magazines. Agents also seized approximately 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, two pounds of suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine, and gang paraphernalia.

Rosales was arrested, transported to the Gwinnett County jail, and charged with:

One count violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Ten counts Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

One count Trafficking Methamphetaine

One count Possession of Cocaine.

Violation of parole

Martinez was arrested, transported to the Gwinnett County jail, and charged with:

One count violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Seven counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

One count of Trafficking methamphetamine

Violation of Parole

This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.