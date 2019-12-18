Ladon Shericko Ware, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after a traffic stop on Kingston Avenue led police to find drugs and a gun.

Reports said that Ware was stopped for driving an unregistered vehicle when police discovered that he did not have a license.

A search led police to find numerous schedule II pills in plastic baggies, a digital scale and a 9mm hand gun.

A card was also located that contained suspected meth residue on it.

Ware is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, operation of a an unregistered vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug related objects, driving unlicensed, and possession of meth.