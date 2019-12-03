Jessica Renee Bates, 38 of Lindale, was arrested this week after a traffic stop at the intersection of Booze Mountain Road and Doyal Street led officers to find drugs.

Reports said that Bates was stopped for driving without insurance, an altered tag and on a suspended licenses.

A search led police to find methamphetamine and hydrocodone.

Bates is charged with concealing identity of a vehicle, driving without insurance, possession of meth, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.