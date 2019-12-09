Today the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) International Trade division and GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson joined Governor Brian P. Kemp to announce the winners of Georgia’s sixth annual GLOBE Awards at an event at the Capitol. This state-led awards program highlights companies that entered into a new international market in the previous year. The 36 companies who were honored collectively exported to 90 new countries in 2018.

“We are proud that our 2019 GLOBE Award winners call Georgia home,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “These outstanding small and local businesses have put in incredible work to pursue new international opportunities. Our international trade efforts have a significant impact on the overall wellbeing of our economy and create opportunity for companies in nearly every community in Georgia. With the support from GDEcD’s highly regarded International Trade team – Georgia businesses have access to a free service to help them expand their sales around the world.”

The 2019 GLOBE winners are located in 16 counties across the state with employment ranging from two to 500. Seventy-two percent of the 2019 GLOBE winners are small businesses with 100 employees or less. Forty-four percent of the winners employ a workforce of less than 20. Some of the more active markets included Mexico, Australia, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand and Switzerland. Three of the winners were first time exporters.

“We are thrilled to once again celebrate Georgia companies who have entered new international markets,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner for International Trade Mary Waters. “Now in its sixth year, the GLOBE Awards not only shine a spotlight on Georgia exporters and the importance of trade to Georgia’s economy, but also on our International Trade team who work hard to connect Georgia companies with global opportunities to successfully grow their business.”

This year’s GLOBE Award winners include:

· Agri International LLC – Marietta

· American 3B Scientific – Tucker

· Aventure Aviation – Peachtree City

· CocoaTown – Alpharetta

· Crider Foods – Stillmore

· DataSeers – Alpharetta

· Delta Sigma Company – Kennesaw

· Discover Destinations, LLC – Suwanee

· Easy Bar, Inc. – Kennesaw

· GF Health Products, Inc. – Atlanta

· Hydro Dynamics, Inc. – Rome

· Jaxx Bean Bags – Atlanta

· KF Armory LLC – Alpharetta

· LDX Solutions – Kennesaw

· Matrix Surgical USA – Atlanta

· Pain Care Labs – Atlanta

· Panel Built – Blairsville

· Pivot Global Partners – Atlanta

· Plurium Technologies – Peachtree Corners

· Plus Materials, Inc. – Duluth

· Poriferous, LLC – Newnan

· Prime Retail Services, Inc. – Flowery Branch

· Quantum Aviation Solutions – Gwinnett

· Rackettown Mustangs – Lyons

· Richland Distilling Company – Richland

· SteelCell of North America, Inc. – Baldwin

· Sumo Robot League – Augusta

· SweetWater Brewing Company – Atlanta

· TDK Components U.S.A., Inc. – Peachtree City

· Tecme Corporation – Norcross

· The Seydel Companies – Pendergrass

· The Tru-Nut Company – Atlanta

· TOMCO2 Systems – Loganville

· Trans Globe – Woodstock

· Valtorc International – Kennesaw

· Vital4 – Atlanta

Special category winners include Georgia Exporters of the Year recognizing Pain Care Labs (small business), The Seydel Companies (mid-size business) and Crider Foods (large business). The New to Export category included DataSeers, KF Armory LLC and Trans Globe.

Georgia’s international trade efforts are supported by international representatives located in 12 strategic markets around the world including Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Europe, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Peru and the United Kingdom. This team plays a critical role in facilitating exports and introducing Georgia businesses to new global customers. In fact, one-third of 2019 GLOBE winners entered markets where Georgia has representation.

For more information about the state’s International Trade team, visit www.georgia.org/international/trade.