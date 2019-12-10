The state board of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) approved grants totaling $6 million to establish new College and Career Academies in Catoosa County and Muscogee County. TCSG Commissioner, Matt Arthur will award two partnerships with grant funds to establish the new College and Career Academies in the cumulative bond amount of $6 million and the cumulative cash amount of $220,000.

“Today is an exciting day for Catoosa and Muscogee counties as we deliver more educational opportunities to students looking to start careers here in Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As the top state for business for the seventh straight year, these unique partnerships between our technical colleges, local school systems, and industry leaders showcase how Georgia is leading the nation in workforce development.”

Two of Georgia’s technical colleges will partner with local education systems to establish the academies. Georgia Northwestern Technical College will partner with Catoosa County Schools to establish the From Here to Career Academy and Columbus Technical College will partner with Muscogee County Schools to establish the Jordan Vocational High School College and Career Academy.

“College and Career Academies continue to be an innovative education model for developing a skilled workforce in Georgia,” said TCSG Commissioner Matt Arthur. “These new academies will provide more high school students with learning experiences that combine classroom instruction with real-world application in some of Georgia’s leading industries.”

The addition of these two will bring the number of College and Career Academies in Georgia to 49. More than 30,000 students are already enrolled in College and Career Academies throughout the state.

About the Technical College System of Georgia

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, to work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit www.TCSG.edu.