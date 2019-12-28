The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially changed the federal minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.

The new law applies to all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges.

The age increase came as part of the new $1.4 trillion budget signed by President Trump on December 20th.

The bipartisan budget included $25 million for gun violence research and $1.4 billion for the building of the US-Mexico border wall.

“This is a major step in protecting the next generation of children from becoming addicted to tobacco products,” new FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn tweeted last week.

Usually, new legislation doesn’t take effect right away. The change simply increased the age limit in existing law, so it was able to go into effect immediately, a spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.