According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County investigators arrested three individuals in connection to a break-in of the Spring Garden School that occurred overnight Friday in the cafeteria of the school. Spring Garden Principal Mike Welch discovered the break-in on Saturday and contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report the burglary.

Deputies and investigators immediately began working on the case, and on Monday, three suspects were located and taken into custody. Logan C. Bonds, 26 of Piedmont, Ethan S. Nichols, 18 of Piedmont, and Christy N. Norton, 19 of Cedartown, Georgia, were charged with third degree burglary, third degree theft of property, and second degree criminal mischief. Investigators recovered the school’s stolen cash register from Terrapin Creek.

The three suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.