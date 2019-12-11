The Sheriff’s Auxiliary was delighted to help a worthy cause at their regular meeting recently. Winner’s Club Director Alan Robertson was on hand to accept a check from the Auxiliary for $2000.00. The Auxiliary was founded in 2009 to support the Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s staff, and to contribute to special needs in out community. Mr. Robertson expressed his appreciation to Sheriff Ralston and the Auxiliary members for their many years of support for the Winner’s Club, and said that this donation will make possible a happy Christmas for a number of children here in Calhoun and Gordon County.

The Auxiliary meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Sheriff’s Office, and membership is open to any community-minded person.