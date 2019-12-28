Thomas Andrew Strickland, 22 of Shannon, was jailed on numerous drug charges after he was pulled over for a tail light violation.

Reports said that when officers approached Stickland’s vehicle he was seen eating what looked to be “partially bagged” marijuana.

When questioning Strickland officers discovered that he did not have a license on him, rather offering up a passport.

When taken into custody and arriving at the jail officers located a oil cartridge hidden in him.

Strickland is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, tampering with evidence, crossing the guard line with drugs, improper tail lights, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and driving without license in possession.