If you’ve made a few money mistakes in the past (who hasn’t?), now is a great time to start fresh! I’ve gathered a few resources to get your finances on track in the new year. If you made a resolution to get your finances on track in 2020 (or even if you didn’t), you may be looking for some financial education to help answer some of your questions.

Here are some great resources to get you started:

Total Money Makeover

The Money Book for the Young, Fabulous, and Broke

The Wall Street Journal. Personal Finance Workbook

Clark Smart Parents, Clark Smart Kids

The Couponing Mom’s Guide to Cutting Your Grocery Bills In Half

Most of these books also have ebook versions as well!

Remember, your friendly neighbors at Coosa Valley Credit Union would love to help you with any financial questions you have. Stop by anytime – we’re here to help!