Rev. Kenneth James Hinkley, Sr., age 79, of Rome, GA, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Rev. Hinkley was born in Fort Knox, KY on July 4, 1940, son of the late Colonel O. T. Hinkley and the late Ruby Johnson Hinkley. Rev. Hinkley was called and ordained into Gospel Ministry in 1976 at Eastwood Baptist Church in Marietta. He first served as Interim Pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Austell. Shortly after his call, he retired from West Building Materials, Inc. in Marietta as Vice-President of Acquisitions and began full-time ministry.

He first served as Pastor of Mt. Arbor Baptist Church in Marietta before being called to Rome to Pastor Friendship Baptist Church in 1981. He served at Friendship for 25 years. Following Friendship, he served as Pastor of East Rome Baptist Church, as Interim Pastor of Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, and was currently serving as Pastor of Enon Baptist Church.

Over the years, he was active in the Floyd County Baptist Association, the Georgia Baptist and Southern Baptist Conventions. He chaired several committees on the state and local levels and was the Moderator for the Floyd County Baptist on several occasions. He loved to sing gospel music and sang bass in several quartets. He was an avid fisherman.

Survivors include his wife, the former Juanita Grace Crain, to whom he was married on April 25, 1959; 3 daughters, Cindy Brock, Rome, Tammy Wigley, Cartersville, and Christy Crump, Rome; a son, Kenneth James Hinkley, Jr. (Pam), Rome; 7 grandchildren, Amanda Martin (C. J.), Jordan Clayton (Regina), Kayla Powell (Jason), Zachary Wigley, Kyle Crump, Kelsey Crump, and Brooke Hinkley; 8 great grandchildren, Jaxon Martin, Carter Martin, Gracie Martin, Baileigh Clayton, William Powell, Charleigh Martin, Hudson Clayton, and Jessi Powell; a sister, Patricia A. Perrin, Indianapolis, IN; his faithful canine companion, Sadie; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Max Tucker and the Rev. Jim Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 11am until 1:45pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Kyle Crump, Jordan Clayton, C. J. Martin, Carter Martin, Zack Wigley, Jerry Moss, Jaxon Martin, and Matt Meyers.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Floyd County Baptist Association Food Pantry, P. O. Box 729, Rome, GA 30162-0729.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.