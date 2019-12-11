Rev. Jimmy A. Holman, age 83 of Adairsville, GA, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence.

Jimmy was born on April 5, 1936 in Phenix City, AL. He was the fourth of five children born to Julious Aubrey Holman and Flossie Floree Symer Holman. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was also preceded in death by: brother, Virgil “Buddy” Holman; and sister, Jeanette H. Matthews. At the age of 10, Jimmy was baptized into the fellowship of North Highland (Second) Baptist Church in Columbus, GA, where he was loved and trained by many people. Jimmy was a 1954 graduate of Jordan Vocational High School. In 1955, Jimmy gave his life completely to Jesus Christ and entered Howard College (Samford University) in Birmingham, AL, in 1957, to seek a degree in Religious Education. Jimmy was privileged to serve in the United States Army for 27 months, spending 15 months with Headquarters Commandant in Seoul, Korea. After service Jimmy accepted a position with the Veterans Administration Hospital in Birmingham, AL. In 1982, Jimmy became Minister of Education/Administration at Hilton Terrace Baptist Church in Columbus, GA, where he served faithfully until retirement in 2011.

Jimmy is survived by: three sons, Robert C. Holman of Adairsville, GA Richard N. Holman of Calhoun, GA and Christopher J. Holman of Dallas, GA; daughter, Nancy L. Harrison of Plainville, GA; brother, Robert E. Holman of Columbus, GA; one sister, Norma Joyce H. Hart of Charlotte, NC; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, December 12th at 3 PM at Hilton Terrace Baptist Church in Columbus, GA. Entombment will follow in Park Hill Cemetery in Columbus, GA.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11th from 4 PM until 7 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. Jimmy will lie in state on Thursday, December 12th from 1 PM until the funeral hour at 3 PM at Hilton Terrace Baptist Church in Columbus, GA.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Georgia Baptist Health Care Foundation at 6405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, GA 30097, in memory of Rev. Jimmy A. Holman.

