Phillip Ray Ramsey, US Army Retired, age 76 of Calhoun, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his residence.

Phillip was born on February 2, 1943 in Lexington, VA to the late Morris W. Ramsey and Anne A. Ramsey. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Plainville, GA. Phillip was retired from the United Stated Army after 23 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Linda A. Ramsey; three sons, Robert Ramsey, Janson Dancey, and John Dancey; daughter, Teresa Lynn Ramsey Egerton and her husband Thomas; three brothers, Paul Randell Ramsey, Richard Eugene Ramsey, and Morris W. Ramsey, Jr.; sister, Bonnie Lou Ramsey Snyder; and five grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Service are tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Fred McCoy and Reverend Richard Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Georgia National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Phillip Ray Ramsey.