Paul Alan Allison, 83, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Cherokee County, SC, he was the son of the late Otis and Eula Bachelor Allison. Paul served in the Army, while stationed in Korea, and was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church. He retired from Timken in Gaffney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Maudie Tessneer Allison; step-sons, James Crossley and Randy Lovelace; brothers, Otis Allison Jr., C.A. Allison, Leroy Allison, Charles Madison “Maddie” Allison, and James Allison; and sisters, Ola Catherine Martin, Doris Bright, and Betty Jean Childers. He is survived by his loving wife, Shelba Lovelace Allison, of the home; step-daughter, Rita Beason and husband Don of Mooresboro; step-grandchildren, David, James, Rachel, and Heather; brothers, Ben M. Allison and wife Barbara of Blacksburg, and Yates Wayne Allison( Manager of Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home) and wife Marilyn of Rome GA; sisters, Eula Mae Rippy of Blacksburg, Brenda Parker of Gaffney, and Kay Hardin of Blacksburg; 48 nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Dusty. Funeral services will be held 3pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, with Dr. J. Barry Goodman and Rev. Johnny Owens officiating. The family will receive friends 1:30-3pm, prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in Clingman Memorial Gardens in Blacksburg. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Missions Fund, 2738 S. Post Road, Shelby, NC 28152

FUNERAL HOME: Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home makes the announcement for the family.