In Georgia, Operation Zero Tolerance (OZT) is enforced 24-7-365, but special enforcement periods are also used to target travel periods when impaired driving, distracted driving, and seat belt usage can have a major impact on our roadways. An OZT operation period begins December 13 and runs through January 1, 2010.

Traffic volumes are historically at the highest levels during these peek travel and holiday periods. Our officers will be utilizing traffic safety checkpoints and concentrated patrols to target high crash corridors which have been identified through crash data analysis. Celebrating during the Christmas Holiday Season should not include getting behind the wheel when you are impaired. If you do not wish to turn a festive winter holiday into a tragedy, you must find a sober driver before you start celebrating. Not only should you be mindful of how alcohol and certain other drugs can affect your driving ability, you should also remember to put your phone down, and buckle up. We are encouraging everyone to make the smart decision during this holiday season: Don’t Drink and Drive, Put Your Phone Down, and Buckle Up. Help us keep the roadways safe for everyone who travels through Rome during this special holiday.