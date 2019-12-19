MSGT Walter M. Mixon, United States Air Force Retired, age 83 of Calhoun, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence.

Walter was born on October 30, 1936 in Beaufort County, NC., son of the late Milan Roy Mixon and Mary Lewis Mixon. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was retired after serving 22 years from the United States Air Force. He attended Blackwood Springs Baptist Church. Walter was an avid Atlanta Braves Fan, who also enjoyed NASCAR and attending Air Shows.

In addition to his parents, Walter was also preceded in death by his wife, Cloie Hogston Mixon in January of this year.

Walter is survived by three daughters; Deborah Ann Mixon of Calhoun, Ladonna Mixon Gray of Calhoun, and Diana Mixon Drew of Florida, one brother; Danny Mixon of North Carolina. Three grandchildren; Danielle Gray, Kaylyn Daley and Mylan Drew also survive

Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday December 21st at 11am from the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Whitton and Robert Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Blackwood Springs Baptist Cemetery with full military rites.

Honorary Pallbearers serving include: Michael Hewlett, Richard Hogston, Joe King, Zack Mixon and Paul Lynch.

The family will receive friends Friday evening December 20th from 5 until 8pm at the funeral home.

You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for MSGT Walter M. Mixon.