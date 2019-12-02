Ms. Vicki Michelle Littlejohn Hudson, 54, of Calhoun passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Ms. Hudson was born in Rome, Georgia, February 9, 1965, daughter of the late Carlton L. Littlejohn and Frances McClure Littlejohn.

She is survived by her son, Nicholas and Cheyenne Hudson; daughter, Tera and Lee Holt; grandchildren, Destiney Hudson, Ryleigh Thomas, Toliver Hudson, Isaac Drummond, Lillian Hudson, Serenity Hudson, Emberlynn Holt, Tristan Hudson, and one on the way, Tommy Lee Holt, III; sisters, Carla and Billy Wisdom and Angelia and Robert McClendon; nieces and nephews, Jeremy and Brittany Littlejohn, Brittany Littlejohn, Alison Caldwell, Jessica Caldwell, Shelby Hicks Wisdom, and Amanda Wisdom.

Memorial service will announced at a later time.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of arrangements for Ms. Vicki Michelle Littlejohn Hudson.