Ms. MaeDell Clark, age 90, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her residence.

Ms. Clark was born in Wheeler, GA on January 21, 1929, daughter of the late Ashley Browning and the late Sadie Cox Browning. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Lanier, and by 4 siblings, Grover, Ima Jean, Henry, and Evelyn. Prior to her retiring, she was a Supervisor at Hope House, Rome. Upon her retirement, Ms. Clark was a volunteer at Floyd Medical Center for several years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rome.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Donahue (Al), Rome; 3 grandchildren, James Lanier (Jennifer), Rome, Jay Lanier (Laura), Jackson, GA, and Lee Donahue, IV (Mary), Rome; 6 great grandchildren, Aiden Lanier, Emma Lanier, Georgia Grace Lanier, Carolina June Lanier, Lee Donahue,V, and Davis Donahue; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 1:30pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Matt Duvall officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 12 noon until the service hour.

Pallbearers will include the following gentlemen: James Lanier, Jay Lanier, Lee Donahue, IV, Cameron Whited, and Jay Couch.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements