Ms. Julia Ruth Alford Pope, age 38, of Cave Spring, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Julia was born in Rome, Georgia on November 28, 1981, daughter of W. L. Alford and Lola Wilbanks Belflower. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Breanna Mary Bishop. Julia was the owner and operator of Pope’s Host Home. She was an instructor for the American Heart Association, an advocate for SIDS, worked with the homeless and “adopting” a child for Christmas. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, Chuck Bishop; her parents, Lola Belflower, Cave Spring, and W. L. Alford, Lindale; a brother, Ivan Morrow (Lisa Howe), Cave Spring; a sister, Katie Pope, Silver Creek; nieces, Savannah Morrow, Shelby Morrow and Addie Wilkerson (Dakota Bain); great nephew, Axl Bain; aunts & uncles, Sharon & Randy Agan, T. C. & Joi Alford, Jerry & Sandra Wilbanks and Raiford & Lola Duncan; her best friend, Angel Powell; special cousins, Debbye Kollman and Vicki Binkley; numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 4 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:30pm and include; Dustin Ashley, Michael Powell, Ron Ingram, Patrick Morgan, Russ Brown and Robert Culp.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the SIDS Foundation.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.