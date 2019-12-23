Ms. Frances Ann Kirtland, age 78, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Ms. Kirtland was born in Mobile, AL, on January 20, 1941, daughter of the late William C. Carter and Beulah S. Carter. She had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County for the greater part of her life. Ms. Kirtland graduated from nursing school in Mobile, AL in the early 1960s. Coming to Rome, GA in 1967, she had worked as a surgical nurse with Redmond Regional Medical Center and the Redmond Surgery Center for over 41 years. She was a dedicated member of West Rome United Methodist Church and worked in numerous ministries including: the Care Bear Ministry, sewing Care Bears for hospitals, Crisis Ministries, Young at Heart, and the Abundant Life Sunday School class. She loved reading, traveling, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family and friends.

Ms. Kirtland is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Rick Meredith of Marietta, GA; her son, Brian Kirtland; and five grandchildren including Jenna and Billy Meredith and Anna, Isaac, and Michael Kirtland.

Funeral services for Ms. Kirtland will be Friday, December 27, 2019, with visitation starting at 12:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of West Rome United Methodist Church and the memorial service in the sanctuary at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The staff of Henderson & and Sons Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Frances Kirtland. In lieu of flowers, please provide a donation to either West Rome United Methodist Church or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at https://ww5.komen.org/ (ecard to [email protected]).