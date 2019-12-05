Mrs. Wanda Knowles, age 80, of Lindale, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Knowles was born in Shannon, GA on September 24, 1939, the daughter of the late John Wesley Horsley and the late Velma Aline Bowers Horsley Wood. She was a member of Silver Creek United Methodist Church. She served as a den leader in the Cub Scouts. She loved reading, cooking for her grandchildren and working in the garden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Horsley and Kenneth Horsley.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Larry Knowles; her son, Buster Knowles (Charlene); her grandsons, Jacob Knowles, Hayden Knowles and Kirk McStotts; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Michael Holt officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 12:30 pm until the service time.

Those gentlemen serving as Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 1:30 pm and include: Jacob Knowles, Hayden Knowles, Kirk McStotts, Jimmy Smith, Jamie Wilson and Wes Horsley. Honorary Pallbearer will be Clyde Knowles.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.