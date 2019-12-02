Mrs. Virginia Louise Wheeler, age 88, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Wheeler was born in Floyd County, GA on April 15, 1931, daughter of the late Lester Ingram and the late Plummer Allen Ingram. Mrs. Wheeler was a graduate of Model High School and was a former employee in the nutrition department of the Floyd County Extension Service. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Paul J. Wheeler, by 2 sons, Regan Wheeler and Tim Wheeler, and by her siblings, Roland Ingram, Jim Ingram, Jack Ingram, Mae Thomas and Wanda Sue Ingram.

Survivor include a daughter, Gayle Touchstone (Keith), Armuchee; granddaughters, Kelli Hughes (Cody), Rachael Dempsey (Marcus), and Paula Wheeler Ross (Brian); grandson, Matthew Brooks (Ligaya), 2 great grandchildren Moszio and Zaddox Brooks; a sister, Joyce Fuller; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:30 am at the graveside in East View Cemetery. The Rev. Benny Kimble will officiate.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel on Wednesday from 10am until 11am. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of the daughter in Armuchee.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel on Wednesday at 10:30am and include: Mike, Tony, and Jeff Wheeler and Dean Holcomb.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the Administrative Staff, Nurses, and CNAs at Pruitt Health, and Pruitt Hospice, for their care of Virginia.

