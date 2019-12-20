Mrs. Sondra Lee Black Teague, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Mrs. Teague was born in Chillicothe, OH, on September 15, 1939, daughter of the late Edwin L. Black and Helen Tomastik Black. She had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County the greater part of her life and was a 1957 graduate of Rome High School. Mrs. Teague graduated from Saint Joseph School of Nursing in 1960. She had worked with Floyd Medical Center, Gordon Hospital and retired from Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital in 1995. Mrs. Teague had been a nurse from 1960 until retirement in 1995. For a number of years she had taught nursing at Floyd Junior College. Mrs. Teague was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church, working in Vacation Bible School, leading the Ladies Prayer Group, involved in the Senior Group and a member of Ready Sunday School Class. She loved cooking, baking, writing but mostly caring for her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Teague was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Teague, on November 20, 2010, whom she married October 19, 1963.

Mrs. Teague is survived by two daughters, Laura Brown and her husband, Bo, of Lawrenceville, GA, and Valerie Sapp and her fiancé, Nevin Baker, of Rome; grandsons, Dakota Sapp and Gavin Sapp; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Marsha Black of Rome.

Funeral services for Mrs. Teague will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Brandon Bruce and Rev. Roger Whorton officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Teague’s family will receive friends Saturday at Salmon Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until the funeral hour.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home Saturday by 1:30 p.m. and include Dakota Sapp, Gavin Sapp, Nevin Baker, Keith Sheffield, Norris Baker and Evan Sullins.

