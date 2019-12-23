Mrs. Sara Margaret Henry, age 98, of Rome, passed away on, Saturday, December 21, 2019 in a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Henry was born on, April 29, 1921, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Luther Martin Hampton and Willie Mae Carver Hampton.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Sara Margaret Henry will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 7:00 PM, in the Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Salmon Funeral Home.

Interment will be held on, Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 10:00 AM at LaFayette Cemetery, 103 Shaw Street N., LaFayette, GA, 30728.

The Staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sara Margaret Henry.

To send flowers to Sara’s family, please visit our floral section.