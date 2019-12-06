Mrs. Patricia Ann Johnson “Nanny Pat” Glenn, age 77, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Glenn was born in Rome, Georgia on June 29, 1942, daughter of the late John Lyn Johnson and the late Pearlie Jane Lipham Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herschel Lee Glenn, by a son, Herschel Lee Glenn, II, by a son-in-law, Johnny Edwards, by a sister, Patty Johnson and by an infant brother. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where she was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class. Mrs. Glenn worked for a number of years in the textile industry. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as cooking and shopping.

Survivors include four daughters, Donna Edwards, Silver Creek, Diane Franks (Danny), Rome, Missy Otting (Joe), Silver Creek, and Sandy Shelton (Charles), Rome; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12 noon at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with her pastor, the Rev. Michael Davenport, and honorary pastor, the Rev. Rayford Davenport, officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Saturday at 11:30am and include; John Edwards, Jody Otting, Kyle Otting, Jacob Franks, Matt Peace, Harley Gambrell, Ryan Peace and Chip Peace.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.