Mrs. Michiko Takahashi Stephens, age 84, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born on March 9, 1935, in Japan. She was the daughter of the late Tetsuzo and Yuki Takahashi.

Mrs. Stephens is survived by her husband, Thomas H. “Tommy” Stephens, Jr.; daughter, Kim Stephens; sons, Tom Stephens and Kevin Stephens (Dawn); grandchildren, Asa Stephens, Jonah Stephens, Miriam Stephens, Brian Rogers and Matthew Blake; and great-grandchildren, Jude Rogers and Sophia Blake.

Mrs. Stephens is preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Michiko Takahashi Stephens will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at one o’clock in the afternoon at East View Baptist Church with Rev. Reginald Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the East View Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family of Mrs. Stephens will receive family and friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from twelve o’clock in the afternoon until the funeral hour at the church.

The family is accepting flowers; however, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Eastview Baptist Church Building Fund.

