Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Northway, age 99, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Northway was born in Coweta County, GA on December 4, 1920, daughter of the late James Cleophus Gardner, Sr. and the late Ruth Elizabeth McClain Gardner. She was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church and prior to her retirement, she was a teacher with the Rome City School System, retiring after 25 years of service. She had taught 15 years at Forth Ward School and 10 years at East Rome Junior High School. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Sproul Dean, by her second husband, Ralph Lewis Northway, by a brother, James C. Gardner, Jr.. and by a sister-in-law, Claire Gardner.

Survivors include several stepchildren and 2 nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 1pm at the graveside in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle, NE, Rome, GA 30165 or to the American Cancer Society, 1825 Barrett Lakes Blvd. # 280, Kennesaw, GA 30144.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.