Mrs. Marguerite Parris Moore, age 82, of Plainville, GA, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Moore was born in Adairsville, GA on May 18, 1937, daughter of the late Homer V. and Annie Mae Hood Parris. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley “J. W.” Moore, by a son, Dennis Wade Moore, by 5 sisters, Retha Smith, Gladell McBurnett, Eloise Selman, Sara Davis, and Jeanette Johnson, and by a young brother. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Moore was employed with Outside Carpets in Shannon for several years. Upon her retirement, she began her favorite job, caregiver for her grandchildren. She was a member of New Antioch Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Wanda Paris (Danny), Cedartown, and Gail Wright, Plainville; a sister, Elaine Hayes, Lindale; 3 grandchildren, Candi McCreary (Shawn), Rome, Bethany Wright, Rome, and Brittany Wright, Adairsville; 6 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Dean Wright and Bro. Marvin McCullough officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 11am until the service hour.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 12:30pm and include: David Knight, Jerry Hufstetler, Tony Wright, Tim Hayes, and Billy Paul Bowden.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.