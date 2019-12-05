Mrs. Margaret Louise Smith, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Smith was born in Dekalb County, Alabama on April 11, 1936, daughter of the late Houston Helms and the late Mary Leola Wooten Neal. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Donald Smith, Sr., on September 20, 2009. Mrs. Smith was a member of the Harmony Baptist Church and worked for a number of years as a supervisor at KFC.

Survivors include a daughter, Anita Lynn Norton, Rome; two sons, Robert Randal Barlow (Leah), Rome, and John Eric Barlow, Rome; two grandchildren, Russell Gene Barlow and Katherine Grace Barlow; a sister, Ruby Lynelle Holder, Rome; a brother, Charles William Helms, Rome; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 4pm at Rome Memorial Park. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate.

The family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.