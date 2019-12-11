Mrs. Karen Elaine Herring, age 71, of Ranger, passed away Tuesday December 10th in Advent Health Gordon.

Karen was born January 23, 1948 in Bartow County, daughter of the late Murphy L. Cornwell and Luzine Davis Cornwell. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Doyle Herring, Jr of Ranger, daughters, Kacee Vian and her husband John of Acworth and Angela Gail Strickland, son, Wayne Herring of Canton. Seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive.

Graveside service will be conducted Friday December 13th at 3pm at the Georgia National Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Thursday evening at the funeral home.

The family request that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the: Georgia Masonic Children Home @ 1417 Nottingham Drive, Macon, Georgia 31211.

You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Karen Elaine Herring.