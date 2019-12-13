Mrs. Estelle Smith Hall, age 99, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in a local assisted living facility.

Mrs. Hall was born in Lindale, GA on March 13, 1920, daughter of the late Kirby Aaron Smith and the late Vada Duke Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Luther Hall, Jr., by 5 sisters, Margaret Mathis, Maybelle Steadman, Gertrude Reynolds, Ollie Hilton, and Maudie Lane, and by 5 brothers, Grady Smith, William Smith, Sr., Eugene Smith, K. Roy Smith, and Denver Smith. A Licensed Practical Nurse, Mrs. Hall was employed for many years in the Pediatric Department at Floyd Medical Center prior to her retirement. She was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church where she was active for many years.

Survivors include a sister, Ethel Smith Bohannon, Snellville, GA; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 10am until the service hour.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 11:30am.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.