Mrs. Carolyn J. Ross, age 78, of Rome, GA, passed away at her residence, Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

A native of Rome and Floyd County, Carolyn was born June 19, 1941, daughter of the late LeRoy and Edna Johnson. She was a 1959 graduate of Armuchee High School. Prior to retirement in 2007, Carolyn was a security guard with Berry College for a number of years. She enjoyed going to church, reading, swimming and taking care of her family. Carolyn also loved being met at the door by her beloved dogs, Stoney and Bella. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Hood “Bob” Ross, a brother, Tom Johnson, and a sister, Joyce Elmore.

Carolyn is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lynn Agan Ross of Rome; four grandchildren, Joshua Herndon, Jennifer Herndon, Joni Mills and Matthew Agan; a brother, Gary Johnson of Armuchee, GA. Ten great-grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Carolyn will be Saturday morning, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home. Private interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery.

Carolyn’s family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour.

