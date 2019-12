Mrs. Carolyn Ann Smith McBurnett, age 83, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. McBurnett was born in Rome, GA on February 15, 1936, daughter of the late James Floyd Smith and the late Ida Catherine Alexander Smith. She was of Baptist faith. She retired from Greenwood Mills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Clarence Perry McBurnett, and by her daughter, Karen Faye McBurnett; and her sisters, Wanda Phillips and Shirley Martin.

She is survived by her children, Christine Hillis, Sharon Morgan, Randy McBurnett (Linda), and Sandy Tuck (Mickey); her grandchildren, Jimmy Hillis, Jeffrey Hillis, Jenna Hillis, Mark Morgan, Shane Morgan, Candi Beard, Brandi Evans, Travis Tuck and Savannah Tuck; her 16 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; her brother, Benny Smith; her sister Jimmie Roberts; and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 10:00am until the service time.

Pallbearers will include Mrs. McBurnett’s grandchildren.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.