Mrs. Carol L. Ford, age 75, of Kingston, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

A lifelong resident of Kingston, Carol was born September 4, 1944, daughter of the late H. W. Camp and Minnie Raper Camp. She was a lifelong member of Connesena Baptist Church and a graduate of Cass High School. Carol had been employed with Galey and Lord Industries of Shannon until they closed in the early 2000s. She was an avid NASCAR fan, loved listening to country music and playing with her dog, Marley, and granddog, Princess. Mostly, Carol loved taking care of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Joe Camp.

Carol is survived by her husband, Cecil E. Ford, whom she married April 20, 1973; two daughters, Cathy Green and Tina Blackmon, both of Kingston; two sons and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Tammy Green, and Randy Green, all of Kingston; seven grandchildren, D.J. Worthington, Daniel Worthington, Josh Green, Kim Green, Britany Smith, Faith McClure and Charity McClure. Five great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services for Carol will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Stacey Nicholson and Pastor Jason Parker officiating. Interment will follow in Connesena Baptist Church Cemetery in Kingston.

Carol’s family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Monday, December 2, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home Tuesday by 12:30 p.m. and include Tim Samples, Todd McClure, John Ellis, Marvin Ford, Johnny Ford and Byron Green.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carol L. Ford.