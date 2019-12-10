Mrs. Bobbie M. Burton, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away at her residence Sunday evening, December 8, 2019.

A life-long resident of Rome and Floyd County, Bobbie was born November 23, 1935, a daughter of the late Claude and Flora Ellis Mathis. She was a graduate of Rome High School and a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and in later years attended Sherwood Forest Baptist Church. Prior to retirement in 1995, Bobbie was an operations manager with National City Bank and First Union Bank. She enjoyed shopping, especially when she could find a bargain, and collecting angels and bells. She loved spending time with her family and her special friend, Donald Owens. In addition to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death on November 10, 1986, by her husband, Kenneth Franklin Burton, Sr., whom she married May 21, 1955. Two brothers, Richard Mathis and Audie Mathis, and two sisters, Dean Aldridge and Inez Tumlin, also preceded her in death.

Bobbie is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jodi Burton Ingle and her husband, Richard; one son, Ken Burton, Jr.; six grandchildren, Brooke (Brad) Nolan, Eric (Rachel) Burton, Elizabeth (Jon Mark) Bradley, Emily (Will) Mink, Jacob Ingle and Garrett Burton. Eight great-grandchildren along with a sister, Betty Miller, and two brothers, B.C. Mathis and Harry Mathis, also survive.

Private graveside services for Bobbie will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in East View Cemetery.

Bobbie’s family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Tuesday evening, December 10, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bobbie M. Burton.