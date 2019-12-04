Mrs. Betty Sue Rogers, age 86, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Rogers was born in Floyd County, Georgia on July 22, 1933, daughter of the late William Holmes Rountree and the late Alba Hawkins Rountree. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Alton J. Rountree, Vera Lynch, Norma Bell and Buck Rountree. She was a homemaker and was a member of Floyd Springs Baptist Church. Mrs. Rogers loved keeping her home spotless and caring for her family.

Survivors include her husband, Fred Eugene Rogers; three daughters, Brenda Arnold (Ray), Armuchee, Susan Branton, Rome, and Cheryl Barnett, Rome; three grandchildren, Timothy Allen Barnett, Jr., Beau Rogers Barnett and Madison Barnett; a great grandson, Beau Rogers Barnett, II; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Private interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 1pm until the service time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.