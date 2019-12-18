Mr. William Douglas “Doug” Cook, age 74, of Cave Spring, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Cook was born in Calhoun, Georgia on August 5, 1945, son of the late Marlon George Cook and the late Willie Kate Pearson Stapleton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ann Shepard Cook, on September 21, 2019, and by three siblings, Sammy Cook, Sue Sisson and Ray Stapleton. Mr. Cook worked for several years as an industrial construction laborer for the Local #752. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include two sons, Doug “Dougie” Cook and Tommy Cook; a daughter, Runda Tate; grandchildren, Coty Cook (Katie), Shelby Cook, Matthew Cook, Kiersten Cook, Jessica Mantooth (Chris), and Benjamin “B.J.” Moore; great grandchildren, Hunter & Alyssa Mantooth; a sister, Cathy Stout; nieces and nephews.

Cryptside services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1:30pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum. Entombment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 11am until 1pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 12:30pm and include; Dougie Cook, Tommy Cook, Matthew Cook, Brent Stout, Chris Mantooth and Hunter Mantooth.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.