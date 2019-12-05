Mr. William Audie “Bill” Cromer, age 74, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Cromer was born in Rome, Georgia on February 2, 1945, son of the late Clifford Porter Cromer and the late Rebecca Mae Clemones Cromer. He was also preceded in death by a son, Chris Cromer. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserves. Bill was a C.P.A, E.A. and owned and operated Bill Cromer, EA Tax Prep in Rome. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include three children, William Audie “Chip” Cromer, Jr. (Libby), Holly Brown (Chris) and Heather Brinkley; four grandchildren, Mack Cromer, Hollston Brown, Channing Brown and Maddie Brinkley; a sister, Pat Law (Don), Armuchee; two brothers, Tim Cromer (Dina), Marietta, and Bruce Cromer, Phoenix, AZ; nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Riverside Baptist Church on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 12 noon until 2pm. A private memorial service will be held later with Rev. Randy Lambert officiating.

